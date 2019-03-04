Oyo Elections: PDP Accuses Ajimobi Of Plot To Cause Violence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, claimed it has uncovered plans by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state to use fake policemen to cause unrest across the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The party, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said the motive behind the alleged plan is to create fear in the minds of voters and discourage them from coming out to vote on Saturday.

Odeyemi said apart from fake policemen, who had already been stationed in towns, especially those with the strong PDP support base, some members of National Union of Road Transport Workers had already also been armed allegedly by the governor and given the order to cause unrest across Ibadan metropolis from Friday evening.

He further explained that Governor Ajimobi resort to crude use of force to prevent impending PDP victory in the governorship poll, after he met a brick wall in other plots he attempted to break the opposition party’s rank across Oyo state.

He, however, declared that PDP would not allow executive rascality and use of state machinery to prevent voters from exercising their inalienable right in Oyo state and urged the leadership of Police Force, Department of State Service and other security apparatus to be alive to their responsibility and prevent infiltration of their tanks by fake policemen that Ajimobi want to use to cause unrest across the state.

The statement reads: “we have uncovered the plan by the ‘Koseleri’ Governor Abiola Ajimobi to use fake policemen and armed members of NURTW to cause unrest across Oyo state beginning from Friday.

“The motive behind the plan is to ensure that the people don’t come out of the vote. The fake policemen and NURTW would cause unrest especially in Local Government considered to be PDP stronghold.

“He is hell-bent on fostering an unpopular candidate on the people of Oyo state. He was jolted by the defeat he suffered in the last election and wanted to save his face.”

Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state has dismissed the allegation by the PDP, saying that Governor Ajimobi has zero tolerance for insecurity and would not contemplate any form of action that would lead to a security breach.

In a statement, the APC said the PDP was in a mourning mood following its loss of the Presidential Election after spending so much money in its “desperation to win at all cost”.

“Just like they were warned before the Presidential Election, we are again warning them that Oyo State has no place for desperadoes as represented by PDP and I wish to let them know that their nuisance-noise making value would come to a halt by next week,” it added.