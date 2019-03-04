PDP Demands Immediate Release Of Tanimu Turaki By EFCC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding the immediate and unconditional release of the Deputy Director General (Administration) of its Presidential Campaign Organization, Tanimu Turaki, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr. Turaki, who was a presidential aspirant under the PDP, was allegedly arrested today by operatives of the EFCC for no stated reason, according to the party.

In a statement, the PDP claimed that “Turaki’s arrest and detention is part of the grand plot by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use state apparatus of power to intimidate PDP leaders”.

It said, “Since the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP expressed our unwavering determination to reclaim our victory at the tribunal, being armed with overwhelming evidence, our leaders have been subjected to escalated harassments, constant threats, blackmails, cajoling and contrivances by the APC to drop our legal option.”

According to the PDP, the former minister under the Goodluck Jonathan administration was arrested and detained after being invited by the EFCC to endorse a bail document for the Finance Director of Atiku Abubakar’s company, Babalele Abdullahi, who was arrested on Saturday by the commission over alleged money laundering.

The vowed that it would pursue its decision to challenge the outcome of the presidential election in court to its logical end.