The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding an expanded caucus meeting at Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

Those present are the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and the party chairman, Uche Secondus some governors and other officials of the party.

Others expected at the meeting include the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Details to follow.