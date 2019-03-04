Police Arrest Suspected Fraud Syndicate Leader In Lagos

The police have arrested a 42-year-old suspect who is alleged to be the leader of a four-man fraud syndicate in Lagos.

The Lagos State government confirmed the arrest on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to it, the man identified as Osuji Chibuzor was arrested by operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) after his group reportedly swindled a 34-year-old lady of the sum of N165,000.

The group is said to be operating around Ikeja, Ojota, Ojodu, Berger, Ogba, College Road, and Agege areas of the state.

“The suspect’s role in the gang was to prophesy to victims after being lured into one of their offices at 8, Afolabi Street, Iju Shaga and 7, Salami Street, Oko Oba, Agege, using fake dollars and the promise of great wealth to entrap such victim,” the government said.

The suspect revealed that his gang members – Frank, Stella, and Emeka who are still at large – embarked on daily trips to lure suspects, whom they would have tricked into their dollar making scam.

He added that he was, thereafter, invited as a pastor to pray for the victim and in the process, he would request money for anointing oil, chemicals for the washing of the money and other charges.

The suspect was said to have joined the fraud gang three years ago due to frustration.

“Although there are many gangs that operate in the axis, my gang has only four members,” he was quoted as saying.

“We operate in Agege, Ogba, College Road, Ojodu Berger, Ojota, Ikeja, Alausa, and Ifako-Ijaiye. I collected N120,000 from the victim while my colleagues also withdrew N45,000 from her ATM.”

The victim, on her part, said she boarded a private taxi in Ojota to Ojodu, noting that the driver picked another passenger at Oregun.

“I ended up in their office in Iju, where they collected all the money on me, including the one in my account. They made me swear to an oath never to inform anyone. Thereafter, Osuji requested that I should go raise another N60,000 to complete the ritual,” she explained.

The victim narrated further, “After collecting N165,000, they still would not let me rest. I borrowed N60,000, being the balance of what they needed. I was on the way to hand it over to them when I regained my consciousness.

“Luckily for me, with the assistance of a patrol team of RRS men, I was able to lure him out of their office before getting him arrested”.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zubairu Muazu, directed his men to continue to comb every part of the state, especially the black spot areas along the axis for the arrest of other gang members as soon as possible.