Those Celebrating APC Victory Are Celebrating Criminality, Says Secondus

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus says those celebrating the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are celebrating criminality.

He said this on Monday while addressing party members at the expanded caucus meeting in Abuja.

Secondus also noted that the party had finalised plans to go to court over the outcome of the presidential election and that proceedings will commence immediately.

Speaking further, he also took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, saying they were compromised during the elections.

On the reports given by international observers, the party chairman alleged that they had been threatened by the government, hence their favourable reports.

He, however, urged party supporters to remain calm while calling on INEC to ensure that the March 9 governorship elections are free and fair.

Meanwhile, the party has demanded the immediate release of Atiku’s son-in-law and lawyer, saying they are being held for no reason by a government that has no respect for the Rule of Law.

The caucus has now gone into a closed-door session after which the press will be briefed by the National Publicity Secretary.