We’ll Explain Why We Arrested Atiku’s Son-In-Law – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will make known its reasons for arresting son-in-law to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Babalele Abdullahi, “at the appropriate time”.

This is according to the acting spokesperson of the agency, Tony Orilade, who confirmed that Mr. Abdullahi, who is the Finance Director of Atiku’s group of companies, was in the commission’s custody.

“Yes, Babalele is with us. We don’t do our investigation in the media. So, I don’t have details for now, but at the appropriate time we shall speak,” he told Channels Television in a text message.

It was, however, gathered that Abdullahi is being investigated over an alleged case of money laundering amounting to 150 million euros.

The admission of the arrest by EFCC follows the outcry by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who claimed that his son-in-law was paying the prize of supporting his bid to be president.

He said in a tweet on Monday, “My son in law and lawyer have been detained, one for three weeks and the other recently.

“They are paying the price for supporting me. I urge those now persecuting them to remember that a government’s mandate is to pursue peace and justice for all, and not just those who support them.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC says the investigation into the matter continues, adding that Mr. Abdullahi would be released soon.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, had announced in a statement that Mr. Abdullahi was arrested in Abuja on Saturday, as part of the pressure being mounted on him Atiku to congratulate Buhari on his victory.

“In a desperate move to have Atiku Abubakar concede and congratulate Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at about 8.30am today (Saturday) invaded the Maitama residence of Babalele. They were, however, not given access into the house until his lawyers arrived,” he stated.

“As a law-abiding citizen, Atiku Abubakar recognizes the constitutional role of the EFCC and indeed any other agency of the government to carry out investigations, but will not be cowed by any attempt to blackmail him into mortgaging his mandate,” he added.