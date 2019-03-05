Atiku Applies For Appeal Court Order To Inspect INEC Register, Other Documents

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has filed an ex-parte motion at the court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking various orders of the court to allow him to access all documents used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the February 23, Presidential elections.

The ex-parte motion is praying for an order compelling INEC to allow them to Inspect the register and other vital documents used in the conduct of the election unhindered.

In the ex-parte motion dated March 4 and filed March 5, Atiku and the PDP applied that the Appellate Court serving as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to compel the electoral body to allow their agents to scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the last presidential election for the purpose of maintaining their petition against the election.

The ex-parte application filed by, Mr Chris Uche, has INEC, President Muhamadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.

Specifically, the ex-parte motion indicated that the order requested against INEC is for the purpose of filing and maintaining an election petition before the tribunal.

The ex-parte motion according to our findings is supported with a 12 paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Colonel Austin Akobundu (Rtd.), a Director of Contact and Mobilization in the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council.

Meanwhile, no date has yet been fixed for the hearing of the motion.

When Channels Television visited the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division serving as the presidential election petition tribunal, a functional registry and Secretariat have been opened for the purpose of receiving Petitions from aggrieved presidential candidates against the last presidential election.

The PDP and its Presidential candidate are concerned about the results collated from polling units across the country which were quite different from those recorded for the declared winners by INEC.

Atiku had scored over 11m votes to come second in the election as against the over 15m votes declared by INEC for Buhari and APC have indicated his desire to challenge the conduct and outcome of the election at the tribunal on the grounds that the polls were heavily manipulated and rigged for the declared winners.