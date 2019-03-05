Buhari Calls For More Support From Traditional Rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for greater support from traditional rulers to consolidate his promises bordering on security, economy and fighting corruption.

He made the call on Tuesday during a meeting with members of the Traditional Rulers Council at the Presidential Villa.

He said he swore by the Quran to uphold the tenets of his office, after which he says he would return to Daura and settle down.

Responding to the President, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar (III), asked him to reciprocate by continuing to lead with Justice and openness.

He also enjoined Nigerians to accept the results and support the present administration, adding that the will of God has prevailed.