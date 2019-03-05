IGP Warns Against Disruption Of Polls As Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the security chiefs in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, led the security chiefs to the meeting which held on Tuesday behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa.

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He said security arrangements have been enhanced ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The police boss thanked Nigerians for conducting themselves during the presidential and National Assembly elections, despite the pocket of violence in parts of the country.

He, however, warned hoodlums and ballot box snatchers to have a rethink ahead of the polls, stressing that they would be severely dealt with.

Mr Adamu said he expected that electoral materials would not be tampered with and security personnel would not allow themselves to be compromised by anyone or group.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Others were the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

The heads of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services, were also at the meeting.

Other members of the cabinet present were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

President Buhari received briefing from the security chiefs four days to the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

See more photos below;