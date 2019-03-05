Criticising Buhari Not Personal, I Am His Boss – Obasanjo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not borne out of hatred.

He stated this on Tuesday during an event to mark his 82nd birthday anniversary held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“Buhari; there is nothing personal between me and him … I am his boss, with all due respect,” the elder statesman said.

He added, “The point is that I have been in that position longer than any Nigerian will ever be there.”

READ ALSO: ‘Another Abacha Era Is Here’, Obasanjo Slams Buhari Again

The former president explained that he was only criticising the programmes and policy of the present administration to ensure that things were done according to democratic norms.

He noted that while anybody could be in the President’s position, the purpose of criticism was to deepen democracy and ensure economic growth and development of the nation.

Obasanjo said, “You see that in a democracy, to criticise a policy of government is not a family affair; even if it is my brother that is there and is not doing the things that I believe he should do, he must be criticised.

“That is what democracy is all about. So, if I say anybody in government in Nigeria or any government in Africa is not doing well, let that government prove that it is doing well; it is not taking things personally,” he reiterated.

The former president further called on African leaders to focus more on democracy, good governance and the growth of the economy for the good of the people.

According to him, those who keep quiet in an environment where there is not development are accomplices in the crime.

The elder statesman had criticised President Buhari at different occasions, one of which he accused the President of returning the country to the ‘Abacha era’.