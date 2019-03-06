44 Political Parties Pass Vote Of Confidence On Igini

Forty-four political parties in Akwa Ibom state have passed a vote of confidence on Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr. Mike Igini.

The parties under the aegis of Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) described Igini as a man of integrity who has continued to stand upright in the face of provocations, intimidation, and inducement.

In a statement by IPAC’s legal adviser, Mr. Mfon Peters, the political parties alleged that several attempts were made to lure the REC against the will of the people during the presidential and senatorial elections.

They, however, praised Igini, stressing that the REC “chose his integrity instead”.

“We have noticed that after the Presidential and National Assembly elections in our State, the ‘Igini Must Go’ assemblage which had receded has been rekindled. The reason is not far- fetched.

“We applaud the unbending noble character of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, in the test offered by the scenario that played out at Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District elections,” the statement read in part.

IPAC alleged that some politicians tried inducing Igini with lucrative monetary offers to compromise the elections in the state.

“Despite monetary inducement, connection, influence and power play, Igini was uncompromising. He insisted that only the valid votes cast at the polling units and collated by the designated officers will count.

“This did not go down well with some political gladiators who hitherto thought that what money cannot do, more money can do,” IPAC added.