Afe Babalola Gets Awolowo Prize For Leadership

One of Nigeria’s most renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Afe Babalola was today awarded the 2018 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

The event which took place on Wednesday at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos, had former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, traditional rulers, serving and former governors as well as other prominent Nigerians in attendance.

Delivering a speech, former commonwealth general, Chief Emeka Anyaoku said Afe Babalola becomes the third awardee of the leadership prize after nobel laureate professor Wole Soyinka and former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki.

The award recognizes excellence in political and corporate governance, education and service to under-privileged among others.