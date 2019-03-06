Dog Attacks Nursery School In Port Harcourt, Kills One Child

A stray dog on Wednesday killed a child after it attacked a Nursery School in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The state police command confirmed this to Channels Television.

According to the police, the dog, a dobermann reportedly passed through a gate left open by a security man of a building and scaled over a short fence into the school.

While it attacked and killed one of the pupils, it was mauling on another before it was shot dead.

The wounded child is currently in a hospital, while the police are currently investigating the incident.