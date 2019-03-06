Fifteen Governorship Candidates Step Down For Governor Darius Ishaku

Ahead of the March 9th, 2019 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the country, fifteen political party candidates vying for the number one political office in Taraba state have stepped down for Governor Darius Ishaku.

They sited his peaceful disposition, developmental strides, respect for democracy and qualitative leadership as rationales for withdrawing from the contest.

This pulling out of the governorship race is coming twenty-four hours after the All Progressive Grand Alliance endorsed Darius as their sole Governorship candidate, bringing the total number to sixteen.

Those who stepped down include candidates from the SDP, MAJA, LP, ZLP, NAC,MPN, PPM, NCPN, DPP, FJP, PPA, AA, YDP among others.

Reacting to the endorsements, Governor Darius Ishaku said he is grateful and will continue to do more as to ensure that his administration achieves greater feats for the benefit of the people.