IGP Deploys Seven DIGs, 10 AIGs, Others For Governorship Election

The Inspector General of Police Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu has deployed seven Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), ten Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and scores of police commissioners for the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

According to the IGP’s directive, the DIGs are to cover the six geo-political zone, the AIGs will cover the Zonal Command while the CPs will complement the efforts of the Commissioners of Police in 36 State Commands and the FCT.

The DIG in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali, is the Coordinator of the deployment while other DIGs will be in charge of various zones.

They include: DIG Usman Tilli Abubakar North East; DIG Frederick Taiwo Lakanu South-South; DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael South-East; DIG Yakubu Jubrin South-West; DIG Aminchi S. Baraya North-West and DIG Godwin C. Nwobodo North-Central.

With the latest deployment, each command now has an additional three CPs deployed to the three senatorial districts in their respective states of assignment, which will form part of security management base for the command CPs.

Details of the deployment were contained in a series of tweets by the Force on Wednesday.

IGP DEPLOYS 7 DIGs, 10 AIGs, 62 CPs AND 72 DCPs TO ZONAL AND STATE COMMANDS TO SUPPORT EXISTING SECURITY ARRANGEMENT FOR THE SATURDAY, MARCH 9th, 2019 GUBERNATORIAL/HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS#AskThePolice — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) March 6, 2019

The Force also said that based on security assessment carried out earlier, some Local Government Areas in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba States have one Commissioner of Police each deployed to coordinate security in the LGAs.

The affected LGAs in Benue are: Guma LGA, Logo LGA, Agatu LGA, Gwer East LGA, Gwer West LGA, Katsina Ala LGA, Okpokwu LGA, and Ukum LGA.

The affected LGAs in Imo state are: Orlu LGA and Okigwe while the LGAs in Plateau states are; Langtang South LGA, Jos South LGA, Bassa LGA, Langtang North LGA, Riyom LGA, Barkin Ladi LGA.

The affected LGAs in Taraba state are: Wukari LGA, Ibi LGA, Lao LGA, Karim Lamido LGA, Bali LGA, Kurmi LGA, Jalingo LGA, Dunga LGA, and Sardauna LGA.

The force also noted that Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto Commands have new CPs posted specifically as Command CP for the purpose of election.

The CPs are: Anambra CP Rabiu Ladodo; Bayelsa CP Olushola David; Edo CP Dan-Mallam Mohammed and Sokoto CP Aminu Koji Kwabe.

IGP Mohammed Adamu also assured that the Nigeria Police Force will remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of their duties in the 9th March, 2019 elections.