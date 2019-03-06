One Killed, Many Injured As APC, PDP Supporters Clash In Kaduna

One person has been reportedly killed following a clash between Supporters of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts at Kurmin Gwari ward in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Several others were said to have been injured while cars and shops were also destroyed in the fracas.

The APC supporters who were said to be loyalists of a House of Assembly candidate engaged their PDP counterparts said to be loyalists of another House of Assembly candidate in a fight during a campaign rally at Kurmin Gwari and Kakuri areas ahead of Saturday’s election

The injured persons were later rushed to a Hospital very close to the areas for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state Police command deputy spokesman, ASP Nafiu Habib has confirmed the incident, saying that policemen have been deployed to the areas to restore normalcy and also apprehend the perpetrators of the acts.

