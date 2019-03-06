No Public Holiday On Friday, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has said that there is no public holiday on Friday ahead of the governorship election that would hold across the country.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the government described as untrue some media reports that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode announced a work-free day.

“The Lagos State Government on Wednesday clarified reports making the rounds that it had declared Friday, March 8 as Public Holiday for Civil Servants, saying the information was untrue.

“A report currently circulating on social media platforms had suggested that the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had declared Friday as a public holiday to enable Lagosians to prepare for the March 9 Governorship and House of Assembly elections,” he stated.

According to the Commissioner, civil servants are expected to be at their various duty posts on Friday and disregard any information to the contrary.

Although Friday is a working day in the state, as usual, Bamigbetan explained that all public and private schools in the State are expected to proceed on the second Mid-Term Break on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The schools are however expected to resume academic activities on Monday, March 11 based on the revised school calendar for 2018/2019 Academic Year.