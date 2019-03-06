Obong Of Calabar Urges Electorates To Maintain Current Zoning Formula

The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V has appealed to the electorates in Cross River State to maintain the current zoning formula that has encouraged political stabilization and peace across it’s three senatorial districts.

This, according to the tradition ruler will allow the Northern Senatorial District to retain the governorship position for another four-year term in order to be at par with other Senatorial districts.

Speaking when he played host to the State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, the Obong commended Ayade for his developmental strides and sort for his reelection.

In the same vein, Professor Ben Ayoade’s support base received a boost with his endorsement by the leadership of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Labour Party, LP in the state.

The two parties said their adoption of the governor was predicated on his record in office in the last three and a half years.

The governor, accepting the adoptions thanked the leadership of the SDP and Labour Party, describing the action as a celebration of civilization and maintained that, upon the completion of his second term in office in 2023, power, in line with the rotational principle in the state, will shift to Cross River Southern Senatorial zone.