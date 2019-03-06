Saudi Arabia Donates Food Items To IDPs In Borno

The Saudi Arabian government has donated food items to displaced survivors of insurgency in Borno.

The donation which targets the affected population in Borno is the second coming from the Saudi government.

The plan is to put at least seventy thousand food baskets in the hands of internally displaced persons across the state.

Bakassi IDP camp is where the flag off for the second phase of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief center took place.

Thirty-nine thousand displaced persons from five local governments of the state live at the camp.

The donation is in line with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and The crown prince to help the displaced cushion the effect of their situation.

The Saudi Relief center is in partnership with the Nationals emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to actualize their programme.

NEMA believes this phase of intervention will lessen at least 70% of the burden of caring for the IDPS, off the shoulder of the federal government.

The Borno State emergency agency says the donation is coming at a time when the state is faced with fresh displacement in the northern part of the state.

For the beneficiaries donations like this one can never be too much. They, however, want the government to step up the contents of relief items to include energy for cooking and local condiments.

The King Salman Humanitarian and Relief Center says they would also take their intervention to Yobe and Adamawa states.