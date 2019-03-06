Tribunal Hears Atiku, PDP’s Application For Inspection Of Electoral Materials

A three-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja is hearing the ex-parte motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seeking an order granting them access to inspect the electoral materials used for the Presidential election.

Atiku filed an ex-parte motion at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, asking for various orders of the court to allow him to access all documents used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the presidential election.

The ex-parte motion is praying for an order compelling INEC to allow them to inspect the register and other vital documents used in the conduct of the election unhindered.

READ ALSO: Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Governorship Candidate

In the ex-parte motion dated March 4 and filed March 5, Atiku and the PDP applied that the Appellate Court serving as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to compel the electoral body to allow their agents to scan and make photocopies of vital documents used in the last presidential election for the purpose of maintaining their petition against the election.

The ex-parte application filed by, Mister Chris Uche, has INEC, President Muhamadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as respondents.

The three-man panel, sitting today, is led by Justice Abdul Aboki, while Justices Peter Ige and Emmanuel Agim are members.