Air Force Steps Up Measures To Ensure Peaceful Conduct Of Elections

As part of the efforts to ensure peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has directed air officers commanding and field commanders to ensure the safety of lives and properties in their various locations.

In a statement, the Air Force spokesperson, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, explained that the directive was in addition to the deployment of NAF aircraft, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, to various flashpoints in support of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for the elections.

He added that contingency plans had been emplaced in case of any break down of law and order while NAF hospitals and medical centres would be put on alert to assist in attending to any medical emergencies.

He, however, cautioned NAF personnel to operate in accordance with the code of conduct promulgated by the Defence Headquarters for members of the armed forces during elections.

While urging all eligible voters to come out en-masse on Saturday to vote for the candidates of their choice, the Air Chief warned that all personnel “must sternly resist any entreaties by unscrupulous politicians to get involved in partisan politics.”