Elections: Peter Obi Cautions Against Electoral Violence, Intimidation On Saturday

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has cautioned against violence and intimidation during Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the country.

Mr. Obi made this remark on Thursday in Onitsha, Anambra State, where he warned against a repeat of the anomalies and electoral malpractices that he said characterized the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23, 2019.

“All of us, starting from the Federal Government to all Nigerians, should ensure that this election does not in any way reflect what happened on February 23 which is impacting negatively on our country.”

The former governor of Anambra State condemned the violence and killing in the South-South, as well as the alleged intimidation of Igbo people in Lagos and rigging in some parts of the North, warning that such could cause apathy during Saturday’s polls.

“Elections should be free in the South-South. The South-South governors are already doing very well and should be encouraged.

“South-South is critical to Nigeria and the development of this country. South East is peaceful and should be maintained. Areas of the North, there should be allowed free and fair elections. What happened in Lagos should not be allowed again. People should be free to vote in Lagos,” he stated.

He noted that anything short of credible and peaceful conduct of the elections would be inimical to the development of the country and further cast Nigeria in bad light among the comity of nations.

He challenged the security agencies to be professional and never allow themselves to be compromised.