FG Closes Land Borders Ahead Of Governorship, State Assembly Elections

Channels Television  
Updated March 7, 2019
FG Declares Friday Public Holiday, Banks, Essential Services Providers Excluded
A file photo of the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau

 

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau (RTD), has ordered the closure of all land borders with immediate effect from 12:00 noon on Friday, March 8, to 12: 00 noon of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

This is ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections slated to hold on Saturday.

READ ALSOJournalists Campaign Against Electoral Violence In Adamawa

The Interior Minister said the development will help restrict movements across the borders during the elections.

In a statement by the Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, urged the public to take note and ensure compliance.



More on Local

March 9: It’s Down To The Wire In Rivers, Ogun, Imo, Benue, Others

Peace Has No Substitute, Ishaku Tells Taraba Residents Ahead Of Polls

PDP Still Has Questions To Answer Over Squandered Wealth, Says Buhari

Journalists Campaign Against Electoral Violence In Adamawa

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV