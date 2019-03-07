FG Closes Land Borders Ahead Of Governorship, State Assembly Elections

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau (RTD), has ordered the closure of all land borders with immediate effect from 12:00 noon on Friday, March 8, to 12: 00 noon of Sunday, March 10, 2019.

This is ahead of the governorship and state assembly elections slated to hold on Saturday.

The Interior Minister said the development will help restrict movements across the borders during the elections.

In a statement by the Comptroller General (CG), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, urged the public to take note and ensure compliance.