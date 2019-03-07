Journalists Campaign Against Electoral Violence In Adamawa

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Adamawa State have held a rally ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly elections scheduled for Saturday.

The march which held on Thursday in Yola and tagged “Media Peace Day Campaign” was organised by the union and a group, Search for Common Ground.

The media practitioners called for the support of electorates, candidates, and security operatives to sustain peace during and after the polls.

They also urged political parties and candidates in the state to accept the results of the elections and seek justice but not violence in cases of contentions.

Addressing reporters at the NUJ Secretariat in the state capital, the acting chairman of the union in Adamawa, Umar Dankano, said journalists jointly condemn proliferation of small arms, thuggery, hate speeches, and fake news.

He also appealed to winners in the elections to be magnanimous in victory and urged the losers to seek justice in court rather than cause violence.

The NUJ chairman also called on political actors in the state to continuously engage their followers in a bid to achieve a peaceful exercise.

Highpoints of the rally are captured in the pictures;