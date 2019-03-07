Peace Has No Substitute, Ishaku Tells Taraba Residents Ahead Of Polls

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has called on the people of the state to remain peaceful before, during, and after the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

He made the plea in a broadcast on Thursday in Jalingo, ahead of the polls scheduled to hold on Saturday in Taraba and other states of the federation.

“My good people of Taraba State, elections are not a do or die affair and they should never be so. Our State has witnessed an unfair share of internal crises,” said Governor Ishaku.

He added, “We have worked very hard to achieve the peace that we are currently enjoying in the State. Peace has no substitute.”

The governor congratulated the people on the conduct of the recent presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to him, the exercise was peaceful in Taraba and its lesson is that elections should never be allowed to disrupt the peace of the land.

Governor Ishaku, however, alleged that armed thugs were being sponsored from other states to disrupt elections in Taraba, particularly in Wukari Local Government Area (LGA).

He also raised an alarm over alleged plots by those he described as ‘undemocratic forces’ to cause mayhem by subverting the will of the people of the state on Saturday.

The governor further called on security agencies and the people to remain vigilant, and commended the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for deploying more commissioners of police in the state.

While he noted that the number of police commissioners deployed is now at 12, he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on security agencies to discharge their constitutional responsibilities without political inclination or favouritism.

Governor Ishaku stressed the need for the security agencies to remain neutral while the people elect their leaders for the next four years.