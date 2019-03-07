PHOTOS: INEC Begins Movement Of Sensitive Materials In Edo

Ahead of Saturday’s elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 18 local government areas of Edo state.

INEC’s distribution exercise is in line with the new timetable put out by the Commission following the rescheduling of the elections.

The electoral umpire commenced distribution of sensitive materials in the early hours of the day with various agents monitoring.

Below are some photos from the ongoing distribution exercise.

