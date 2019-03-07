Tottenham Manager Pochettino Could Appeal Against Touchline Ban

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he could appeal against the two-game touchline ban he received for his furious blast at the referee in last month’s defeat at Burnley.

Pochettino accepted a Football Association charge of improper conduct and apologised for the incident that followed Tottenham’s controversial 2-1 loss on February 23.

Infuriated by Burnley’s first goal coming from a corner that he believed shouldn’t have been given, the Argentine stormed onto the pitch to confront Mike Dean at the final whistle.

But Pochettino was shocked at the extent of a punishment, which also included a £10,000 fine and would leave him in the stands for both Saturday’s fixture at his former club Southampton and against Liverpool on March 31.

He is still waiting for the FA’s explanation and is considering his options, partly because he believes the indiscretion to be his first in English football.

“It wasn’t the idea to appeal. Because in my mind it wasn’t a big deal and it wasn’t the best way to complain or talk with the referee, but I never expected this type of situation,” Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

“Now I need to think. I need to see the reasons why and then we’ll see what happens.

“I am a little bit in shock because it is completely unfair. It’s my seventh season in England and you can see my behaviour from day one.

“It is my first time here that I’m maybe not completely right in my behaviour but I feel this is too much. I feel a little bit sad and disappointed. It’s unbelievable, no?”

Tottenham could be strengthened for Saturday’s fixture by the return to fitness of England midfielder Dele Alli, who has trained following a hamstring injury and faces a late fitness test.

Harry Winks will be assessed because of a potential groin problem before Pochettino selects his starting line-up.

Pochettino’s impressive spell as Southampton’s manager led the Argentine to be recruited by Spurs, and he revealed the heartache that followed his move from St Mary’s

“Of course a lot aren’t going to forgive me, but I still love them,” he said. “I love Southampton. The time I spent there was a great experience; I enjoyed it a lot.

“I cried a lot when I left. My family, too. It was one of the most important periods of my life with my family, that I enjoyed the most, which is why it was so tough.”

AFP