VIDEO: Buhari In Daura For Governorship, State Assembly Elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Daura, his hometown in Katsina State ahead of the coming governorship and state house of assembly elections.

His chopper touched down at the Umaru Musa International Airport, Katsina at about 6:40 pm.

He was received on arrival by the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk, and other dignitaries in the state.

Before his arrival in Daura, the President had visited Kaduna State, where he inaugurated the Command and Control Centre of the state’s Aerial Surveillance and Monitoring System.

The state government had explained that the project was part of measures to improve the security of residents and their properties across the state.

Watch the video of President Buhari’s arrival in Daura below;