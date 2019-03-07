VIDEO: Buhari In Daura For Governorship, State Assembly Elections

Channels Television  
Updated March 7, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari exchanges pleasantries with the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk, shortly after his arrival in Katsina State on March 7, 2019.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Daura, his hometown in Katsina State ahead of the coming governorship and state house of assembly elections.

His chopper touched down at the Umaru Musa International Airport, Katsina at about 6:40 pm.

He was received on arrival by the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk, and other dignitaries in the state.

READ ALSOPDP Still Has Questions To Answer Over Squandered Wealth, Says Buhari

Before his arrival in Daura, the President had visited Kaduna State, where he inaugurated the Command and Control Centre of the state’s Aerial Surveillance and Monitoring System.

The state government had explained that the project was part of measures to improve the security of residents and their properties across the state.

Watch the video of President Buhari’s arrival in Daura below;



More on In Pictures

We Won’t Tolerate Holding Our Officials Hostage, INEC Warns Politicians

Buhari Visits Kaduna, Commissions Command And Control Centre

PHOTOS: INEC Commences Distribution Of Sensitive Materials Across States

PHOTOS: Buhari Meets With NLC Leadership In Abuja

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV