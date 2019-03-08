Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Disqualify Wike In Election

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit seeking to disqualify Mr Nyesom Wike from contesting the March 9 Governorship election in Rivers State over an alleged presentation of a forged statutory declaration of age.

In his judgement on Friday, Justice Edward Ekwo berated the plaintiff for gross abuse of court process, having filed a similar suit in Port Harcourt in 2018 which was dismissed by the court.

He also held that apart from the documentary evidence obtained by the plaintiff from “doubtful sources”, the ingredients for establishing a criminal liability were not provided to establish a case of forgery against Wike.

The plaintiff’s counsel, however, insisted on challenging the verdict of the court.

The plaintiff, Elvis Chinda, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor Wike before the court, praying for an order to disqualify him from participating in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

His grouse was that the certificate of statutory declaration of age supplied to INEC by Wike was forged.