Alleged N2.4B Fraud: Court To Hear Case Against Ex-NDDC Boss Ekere In April

Following a Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court warrant of arrest placed on the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Nsima Ekere, and the Director of Legal Services of the commission, Mr Kaltungo Moljengo, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an order of substituted service on the defendants.

The magistrate court had on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Mr Ekere and Mr Moljengo for alleged offence of criminal conspiracy to defeat or prevent the execution of lawful court order by both men in the case of alleged N2.4bn fraud brought against them by four NDDC contractors.

Mr Ekere is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Saturday’s election in Akwa Ibom State.

In a suit filed by their counsel, Victoria Edward-Ekpo, the plaintiffs also asked for an order cautioning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to treat the candidacy of Mr Ekere with sensitive restraint concerning the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, having been imposed with a criminal offence.

The lawyer had informed the court that four companies were awarded contracts by the NDDC and having not been paid, the companies obtained a judgement of a Federal High Court against them on October 28, 2015.

However, four years after, the NDDC directors allegedly prevented the execution of the judgment.

The presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, has adjourned the matter till April 8, 2019, for hearing.