APC’s Nsima Ekere Not Aware Of Arrest Warrant, Says Ita Enang

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Ita Enang, says the party’s governorship candidate, Nsima Ekere, is not aware of any court warrant for his arrest.

Enang, who is also the Special Assitant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), said this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

Earlier, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted an order of substituted service against Mr Ekere, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as well as the Director of Legal Services of the commission, Mr Kaltungo Moljengo.

The court granted the order three days after a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, ordered the arrest of Mr Ekere and Mr Moljengo for alleged offence of criminal conspiracy to defeat or prevent the execution of lawful court order in the case of alleged N2.4bn fraud brought against them by four NDDC contractors.

In the suit filed at the Federal High Court, the plaintiffs had also asked for an order cautioning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to treat the candidacy of Mr Ekere with sensitive restraint concerning the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

But reacting to the issue, Senator Enang described the report as a mere allegation and cheap blackmail to distract the party from Saturday’s elections.