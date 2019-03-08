Fire Engulfs INEC Office In Akwa Ibom

Less than 24 hours to the governorship and House of Assembly elections, the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been gutted by fire.

Although the cause is yet to be known, the fire is said to have started at about 2:00 am on Friday.

While a good portion of the building was destroyed, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Mike Igini told Channels Television that the materials for tomorrow’s elections were not affected.

See Photos Below: