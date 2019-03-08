Supreme Court Affirms Interim Forfeiture Of Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m

The Supreme Court has affirmed an order of interim forfeiture made by the Lagos division of the Federal High Court in respect of the sum of $8.4m linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs Patience Jonathan.

The five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad, in a unanimous judgment, on Friday dismissed the ex-first lady’s appeal and directed her to return to the Federal High Court to show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

The court also rejected her prayer to strike down the provisions of Section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act, which was relied on by the Federal High Court to issue the order of interim forfeiture.

In upholding the decision of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which had affirmed the Federal High Court’s interim order, Justice Kumai Aka’ahs, in the lead judgment of the apex court said, “I do not find any reason to interfere with the decision of the lower court”.

“Appellant is to go back to the trial court to show cause why the interim order should not be made permanent,” he added.

The lead judgment was read on behalf of Justice Aka’ahs by Justice Ejembi Eko, who is also a member of the panel.

The EFCC had last year approached the Federal High Court in Lagos with an ex parte application seeking the forfeiture of the sum of $8,435,788.84 and other sums in various bank accounts linked to the wife of the former president.

The anti-graft agency, in its application anchored on Section 17 of Advance Fee Fraud Act, had urged the court to grant an order of interim forfeiture of the funds which they said were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

Patience Jonathan and others including some organisations were joined in the said ex parte application as respondents.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos had on April 20, 2018 granted the ex parte order.

She also ordered the EFCC to publish the court’s order in any major national newspaper to enable the respondents or anyone interested in the funds to appear before the court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the said funds should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.