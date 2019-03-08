Court Sentences Lekan Shonde To Death For Killing Wife

The Lagos State High Court Sitting in the Ikeja areas has sentenced Lekan Shonde to death by hanging, for beating his wife to death.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso found him guilty of the murder of his wife, Ronke.

The 51-year-old Lekan Shonde, was a depot worker in the Apapa area of Lagos State before he was charged with the offence.

He had accused his wife of sleeping with another man.

According to the police, he allegedly beat her to death at their home in the Egbeda-Idimu area of Lagos State.

He was alleged to have also locked the door on the corpse and their two children before the incident was discovered by a housekeeper and later reported to the police.

The couple who had two children aged six and four is said to have a history of violent clashes prior to the murder.

The Lagos Police Command had in 2016 arrested Mr. Lekan Shonde in the Egbeda area of the state.

According to the spokesperson for the Command, Dolapo Badmos, Mr. Shonde was tracked down to a location in Ikeja before his arrest.

The police said he had been on the run for days before he was finally apprehended.

Shonde was transferred to the state department of criminal investigation for further investigations on the case before he was charged.