Finnish PM Sipila Resigns Over Failed Reforms

Channels Television  
Updated March 8, 2019
Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila speaks during a joint press conference with his Latvian counterpart in Riga, Latvia on March 7, 2019. Ilmars ZNOTINS / afp

 

Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila tendered his center-right government’s resignation on Friday after it failed to push a through a social and health care reform package, the president’s office announced.

“The prime minister will tender the government’s resignation at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) today,” the president’s office said in an announcement made just five weeks ahead of legislative elections scheduled for April 14.

