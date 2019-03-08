Finnish PM Sipila Resigns Over Failed Reforms
Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila tendered his center-right government’s resignation on Friday after it failed to push a through a social and health care reform package, the president’s office announced.
“The prime minister will tender the government’s resignation at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) today,” the president’s office said in an announcement made just five weeks ahead of legislative elections scheduled for April 14.
AFP
More on World News
2 hours ago
18 hours ago
18 hours ago