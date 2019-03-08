One Feared Killed In Rivers As Soldiers Allegedly Invade Ateke Tom’s Palace

Channels Television  
Updated March 8, 2019

 

 

One person has been reportedly killed in Rivers State after soldiers invaded the palace of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Majesty Ateke Tom.

Following the invasion on Thursday, women, men and youths took to the streets in protest.

According to the chiefs of the community, men in military uniforms stormed the compound and shot into walls and ransacked the home of the king without saying exactly what it is they were there for.

They also lamented the killing of one person that allegedly occurred during the drama.

When Channels Television contacted the assistant director of public affairs of 6 division Nigeria Army, he said he was not aware and will find out what happened.



