Road Accidents Claim 1,538 Lives In Fourth Quarter Of 2018 – NBS

A total of 1,538 people got killed in road crashes and 2,532 road accidents occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.

This is according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The report revealed that speed violation was the major cause and it accounted for 52% of the total road crashes reported.

Of the 1,538 reportedly killed in road crashes within the period in question, 1,422 are adults, while 116 are children.

“A total of 1,538 Nigerians got killed in the road traffic crashes recorded in Q4 2018. 1,422 of the 1,538 Nigerians that got killed, representing 92% of the figure, are adults while the remaining 116 Nigerians, representing 8% of the figure are children. 1,209 male Nigerians, representing 79%, got killed in road crashes in Q4 while 329 female Nigerians, representing 21% got killed.”

“A total of 8,406 Nigerians got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded. 7,815 of the 8,406 Nigerians that got injured, representing 93% of the figure, are adults while the remaining 591 Nigerians, representing 7% of the figure are children. 6,194 male Nigerians, representing 74%, got injured in road crashes in Q4 while 2,212 female Nigerians, representing 26% got injured”, the report further stated.

According to the data, 185,883 national drivers’ licenses were produced in Q4 2018, with Lagos and Abuja recording the highest number and Zamfara and Kebbi States produced the least numbers.