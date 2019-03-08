‘We Honour You, You Rock’, Osinbajo, Saraki Celebrate Women

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki, have joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Women’s Day.

Both men took to their Twitter handles on Friday to celebrate women world over for their transformative roles in various spheres.

Specifically, Osinbajo lauded the role of Nigerian women in nation-building.

“Women are incredible. The Nigerian woman is even more extraordinary. Filled with wondrous abilities, Nigerian women are responsible for many of the successes we witness in our communities and nation as a whole.

“Today, we honour you, you rock”, he wrote.

Saraki, on the other hand, tweeted: “Today, I join the world over, in celebrating the great achievements of women across Nigeria and the world who continue to play transformative roles in various spheres of influence that impact our future. #IWD2019”.

The International Women’s Day is marked world over on March 8.

Over the years, it has been a focal point in the movement for women’s rights, celebration of womanhood and the achievements of women.