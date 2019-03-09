Court Case Against My Re-Election Not Surprising, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the legal challenge against his re-election is not surprising to him.

The President made the statement while addressing journalists shortly after he and his wife cast their vote in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday.

INEC had on Wednesday, February 27 declared Buhari winner of the 2019 presidential election.

Buhari won the elections in 19 states, polling a total of 15,191,847 votes, and defeating 72 other candidates including his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 11, 255,978 votes and won in 17 states and the FCT.

In reaction to the defeat, Atiku put together a legal team to challenge the verdict.

The PDP presidential candidate sought redress at a tribunal, demanding that materials used for the Feb. 23 presidential election be inspected by his legal team, a request that was granted by the court.

However, in his reaction to Atiku and the PDP’s move President Buhari said he expected the challenge beforehand.

Regarding fears of a possible eruption of violence during the governorship elections, the President said he was leaving the situation to the law enforcement agencies.

He added that the police had identified all flash points and had made arrangements to check break down of law and order.