El-Rufai Applauds INEC For ‘Improved Logistics’ In Electoral Process

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the ‘improved logistics’ during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“Logistics have improved, materials are on time, there are no major issues with card readers all across the state. Secondly, the security arrangements have also improved”, he told journalists on Saturday after he cast his vote.

“In this polling unit alone, I can see 5-6 uniformed personnel, police, immigration, customs and the prison service.

“This is very helpful in making people feel safe and secure to come and vote”.

The governor, however, noted that there was low voter turnout initially but later, more residents trooped out to vote.

He said, “Initially the voter turnout was discouraging when I came in, but by the time I joined, the queue, it had lengthened, and more people are trooping out to vote.

“This is also very encouraging. I am confident that we will match or even surpass the voter turnout of two weeks ago.

“So, by the grace of God, elections have been peaceful, arrangements have been much improved and security, much enhanced so I am confident that it will work out well, not only in this polling unit but all across the state by the grace of God”.