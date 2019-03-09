Osinbajo Votes, Urges Nigerians To Cooperate With Buhari For Better Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked all Nigerians to set aside ethnic and religious sentiments and join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to build a better Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbajo was quoted as saying this in a statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on Saturday, shortly after casting his vote, alongside his wife, Dolapo, at the VGC Polling Unit, in Lagos, for the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

In a brief chat with the media, the Vice President, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday, March 8, was asked about “the greatest gift he would want Nigerians to give him for this birthday.”

In response, he said, “One thing I would like very much is for all of us to work together towards building a great country. I think we all have what it takes to make this country truly great.

“And the greatest gift would be all of us working together, across tribes, across faith and the entire nation coming together to work with President Buhari and the government to achieve the very best that we can.”

Professor Osinbajo also stated that he was pleased with the conduct of the elections at the polling unit thus far.

Later on, he took to Twitter to announce that he had voted and also asked his followers if they had too.