As the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections get underway across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari have cast their votes at Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Sarkin Yara Ward 3, Daura, Katsina State.

Below are photos that captured scenes from Daura where the President and his wife cast their ballots.

