Gov’ship/House Of Assembly Elections: 44 Police Officers Involved In Auto Crash

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that 44 of its officers were involved in an auto crash in Gwagwalada, outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory, while en route election duties on Friday, March 8, 2019.

No casualty was recorded, but 33 sustained minor injuries, while 11 sustained various degrees of injuries.

Channels TV correspondent confirmed that the officers with minor injuries were treated and discharged while others with serious injuries are receiving treatment at Police Hospital, Area 1, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and the National Hospital Abuja.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who visited some of the victims, assured of improved welfare as they continue to work towards providing security for the nation.

He assured the injured policemen and other officers and men of the force of adequate medical care as he promised to pick up the medical bills of the affected policemen who are currently serving in the operations department of the FCT command.