I Will Win, Governor Okowa Says After Voting In Delta

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State says he is confident of winning the governorship election in the state.

Okowa stated this on Saturday after casting his vote at Unit 3, Ward 2, Ika North-East Local Government Area.

He said, “By the grace of God, I will emerge victoriously; I have partnered with Deltans, I have worked with them, and by God’s grace, a lot of them will vote for me.

“The only thing we are doing is to ensure that those who planned to use thugs to disrupt the elections will be handled by the security agencies because, aside from plans to disrupt the elections, it would be a no contest situation,” he stated.

While commenting on the election conducted in the state, the governor praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a job well done as everything appeared to be in place.

He believes the Commission did well to deploy members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at each polling unit.

“So far, the electoral process is peaceful, and we pray to God that it remains peaceful; people are coming out in their large numbers to cast their votes.

“A lot of votes have been cast already despite the fact that it is still very early in the day; we hope that the voting process remains peaceful across the state,” he added.

The governor is seeking re-election in office for another four years under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).