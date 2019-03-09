INEC Reschedules Election In Four Benue LGAs, Confirms Abduction Of Four Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the abduction of four ad hoc staff in Mange II, Tarka Local Government Area in Benue State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, in the State, Nentawe Yilwatda, confirmed to newsmen on Saturday that based on section 47 of the electoral regulations, the commission has rescheduled Governorship and House of Assembly elections in four polling units where armed men attacked and destroyed election materials.

Mr. Yilwatda listed Mbalon ward in Gwer East, Yandev North ward in Gboko and Manger ll ward in Tarka Local Government Areas of the state as the affected places.

“Mbalon council ward in Gwer East Local government Area, a group of armed men attacked the ward around 4:00 am, dispersed the ad hoc staff and destroyed every election material in the ward.

“In Yandev North ward in Gboko LGA, at about 7 am, a group of armed men attacked and dispersed our ad hoc staff, but no election material was touched,” said Mr. Yilwatda.

He further explained, “In Manger ll ward, Tarka LGA, they attacked the unit while the ad hoc workers with the materials were in a bus being conveyed to the polls before 8:00 am. Four ad hoc staff had been taken hostage along with the election materials. Police are tracking where the staff are and if we get the staff and the materials, we will reschedule elections in the two polling units.”