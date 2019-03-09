Kano PDP Governorship Candidate Escapes Mob Attack

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Mr. Abba Kabir, escaped a mob attack on Saturday.

Mr. Abdullahi Haruna, a spokesman for the Kano police command confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that Mr. Kabir almost got mobbed before he was rescued by security operatives while attempting to vote at his Chiranchi ward in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“It was a normal mob action which often happens when two oppositions come face to face with each other,” the statement said.

“However, the presence of our security men in the area could not allow any disturbances and the person in question was escorted out of his ward peacefully.”

The police also warned residents of Kano to stay away from celebrating election victory in some places across the state when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not made any official announcement.

According to the command, heeding the warning will help maintain peace and harmony, and will help to curtail any breach of peace within the state.