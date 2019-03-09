LIVE: Nigeria Holds Governorship, State Assembly Elections

Nigerians are heading to the polls today to elect new leaders at the state level in the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The exercise will take place in 29 out of the 36 states of the Federation.

Stay with us for updates…

9:12 am: Governor Yahaya Bello casts his vote at Agasa in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

9:08 am: INEC officials sorting electoral materials at a polling unit in Anifowoshe Primary School, in Ikeja area of Lagos.

9:02 am: Voting commenced as early as 8 am at most polling units in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

8:52 am: Major logistics and deployment problems at Anglican School, Ogudu in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Materials and personnel have yet to be deployed.

8:46 am: Voting commenced as early as 8 am at Amube ward 1 in Orba Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is the polling unit where Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is expected to cast his vote.

8:35 am: INEC officials have arrived with election materials at Ndume Ohokobe ward in Abia State.

Although this is an improvement compared to the last elections where voting was shifted to the next day, voting is yet to commence.

8:24 am: Election materials arrive at ward 2 unit 5 in Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa State.

8:15 am: Accreditation and voting ongoing at unit 11, ward 10, Okesa in Ado, the Ekiti State capital.

8:10 am: Voting set to commence at ward 4 in Oredo LGA in Benin City.

8:02 am: INEC officials already at one of the polling units at Queen Amina Gate in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

7:58 am: All is set for voting to commence at Capital School in Yola, the Adamawa State capital where there are six polling units.

7:51 am: Security operatives enforce movement restriction in Bauchi State.

However, those on essential duties and electorate who are voting elsewhere other than the areas they live, and are able to present their voter cards as proof, are allowed access.

7:40 am: INEC officials and voters are stranded and waiting for the voting centre to be opened at ward 2 in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) in Benin City, Edo State.

7:34 am: At Kofan Sarkin Jukun, Sabo Polling unit 004, the electoral officers are getting set for the election to commence as all materials both sensitive and non-sensitive are on the ground.

This is where Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, is expected to cast his vote.

6:05 am: Roadblock at the Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Security operatives are enforcing movement restriction to ensure that only those on special duties can move freely.

5:17 am: Collection and distribution of materials from the Registration Area Centre for Naraguta B at Government College, Zaria Road in Plateau State, commenced as early as 5:00 am.