PHOTOS: Poor Turn Out As Violence Mars Elections In Kogi

Reports reaching Channels Television from Kogi suggest that the elections in Kogi state were mostly marred by violence and electoral malpractice.

There are reports of some deaths recorded, however, those claims are yet to be affirmed by the police.

However, residents report that there have been incidents of ballot box snatching and sporadic shooting in various locations across the state.

Below are some photos that give a feel of the pulse within the state today, even as many polling units recorded low voter turn out.

