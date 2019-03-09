PHOTOS: Scenes From 2019 Governorship And State Assembly Elections Across Nigeria

Updated March 9, 2019

 

 

The 2019 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections have commenced across the country.

Nigerians, a fortnight ago, went out to cast their votes in the presidential elections which President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected for another four years.

Channels TV correspondents all over the country are monitoring the ongoing exercise.

Below are photos from various polling centres across the nation.

 



