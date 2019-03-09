Police Confirm Killing Of Party Supporter In Enugu

The police command in Enugu State has confirmed the killing of one person they identified as Osondu Odoh at Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

In a statement by the police command’s spokesperson, Ebere Amarizu, the police debunked reports in some quarters that the victim was an election observer.

“The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police Force, through its operatives have commenced a full-scale investigation into the alleged shooting and death of one Osondu Odoh, aged about 30 years believed to be at Ayogu Eze’s residence,” the police stated.

Senator Eze is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

His participation in the election was confirmed by the court just days to Saturday’s election.

According to the police, “The victim is not an observer but a supporter to the candidate”, adding that the deceased’s body had been deposited in the mortuary.

It was reported that the killing was as a result of “accidental discharge” following an argument between some APC supporters and the police near the home of Senator Eze.